Russian Fisherman Shares Fascinating Images of the Creepy Deep Sea Discoveries He’s Made

Roman Fedortsov, a deep-sea fisherman in Murmansk, Russia happily shares photos of the incredibly fascinating, unusual and somewhat disturbing discoveries that he’s made, some of which have rarely been seen by land dwellers outside of scientific endeavors, museums and aquariums. While many of his catches are a bit creepy, Fedortsov, an experienced sailor, shows no fear when handling the sea creatures.


“It’s just a halibut and looks like a cyclops …”

via The Moscow Times, Gizmodo

