Pigcasso, A Creative Pig Who Was Saved From Slaughter Expresses Herself Through Painting

Pigcasso is no ordinary pig. After being rescued by the wonderful humans at Farm Sanctuary SA, the creative little porcine lady decided the best way to express herself was through painting and is rarely seen without her trademark paintbrush in mouth, though it does happen occasionally. Pigcasso’s finished art work is available for purchase and benefits the rescued animals at the Cape Town, South Africa farm.

