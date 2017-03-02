Japanese Cosplayers Dress in Snowsuits Based on Gundam Robots and Hit the Slopes

??????????
?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/I1vxmMNFut
— ???? (@susutakayama) February 19, 2017
Snowboarder Susutakayama captured photos and footage a group of his friends dressed in awesome cosplay snowsuits, which are each based on a different Gundam robots, hitting the slopes as they snowboarded and skied. Tanukashin1 shared a photo taken by his brother that features Susutakayama and a friend riding a ski lift while dressed in their Gundam suits.
??????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/z76s9PWGcE
— ?????? (@tanukashin1) February 19, 2017
??????????????
????????????????
??? (???)?https://t.co/402sm7pKvy pic.twitter.com/N2jKEWVnqZ
— ???? (@susutakayama) February 15, 2017
???#??????????
?????#???? #??? https://t.co/wneo7CIaOE pic.twitter.com/aUzqUzqoWQ
— ???? (@susutakayama) February 21, 2017
??????????????
????????????????????????????????????
???????????????
???????????
(???;) pic.twitter.com/i0cNNw7trK
— ???? (@susutakayama) February 18, 2017
???????????????????????
???????(???)? pic.twitter.com/Dk830SmzKC
— ???? (@susutakayama) February 12, 2017
via RocketNews24