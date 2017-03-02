Laughing Squid

Japanese Cosplayers Dress in Snowsuits Based on Gundam Robots and Hit the Slopes

Snowboarder Susutakayama captured photos and footage a group of his friends dressed in awesome cosplay snowsuits, which are each based on a different Gundam robots, hitting the slopes as they snowboarded and skied. Tanukashin1 shared a photo taken by his brother that features Susutakayama and a friend riding a ski lift while dressed in their Gundam suits.

via RocketNews24

