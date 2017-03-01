Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How the Mandela Effect Causes People to Share False Memories and Why the Truth Matters

by at on

Captain Disillusion and an alternate universe version of his adversary Holly explain the Mandela Effect (or as they spell it, the Mandaellah Effekt) where people share false memories like the misspelling of the Berenstain Bears as “Berenstein.”

Captain Disillusion explains that the effect is really nothing more than a flaw in how human memory works, but some people think it is caused by overlapping alternate realities or other paranormal reasons. The video also makes a case for why humoring the effect could be dangerous, and why the truth matters.

Captain Disillusion discusses the Mandela effect while, in a completely different universe, Holly does the same.

captain disillusion stop it

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.