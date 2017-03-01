How the Mandela Effect Causes People to Share False Memories and Why the Truth Matters

Captain Disillusion and an alternate universe version of his adversary Holly explain the Mandela Effect (or as they spell it, the Mandaellah Effekt) where people share false memories like the misspelling of the Berenstain Bears as “Berenstein.”

Captain Disillusion explains that the effect is really nothing more than a flaw in how human memory works, but some people think it is caused by overlapping alternate realities or other paranormal reasons. The video also makes a case for why humoring the effect could be dangerous, and why the truth matters.