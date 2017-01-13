Epoch, An Experimental Short Film That Takes a Visually Stunning Tour of the Solar System

“Epoch” is an experimental short film by Ash Thorp and Chris Bjerre that takes a visually stunning tour of the solar system.

Epoch is an experimental film intended to take you on a voyage through our solar system and beyond. It is a personal project orchestrated to share our enjoyment and admiration for science fiction films and literature.

To optimize your viewing experience, Epoch is best experienced with a full screen, no artificial light intrusion, ample sound speakers, and an open mind free of predictions or expectations in order to allow the film to guide you on its expedition and take you to another place entirely. Enjoy the journey. See you on the other side.