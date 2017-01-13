Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Epoch, An Experimental Short Film That Takes a Visually Stunning Tour of the Solar System

by at on

Epoch” is an experimental short film by Ash Thorp and Chris Bjerre that takes a visually stunning tour of the solar system.

Epoch is an experimental film intended to take you on a voyage through our solar system and beyond. It is a personal project orchestrated to share our enjoyment and admiration for science fiction films and literature.

To optimize your viewing experience, Epoch is best experienced with a full screen, no artificial light intrusion, ample sound speakers, and an open mind free of predictions or expectations in order to allow the film to guide you on its expedition and take you to another place entirely. Enjoy the journey. See you on the other side.

via Vimeo Staff Picks

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.