Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Colorful Handmade Felt Cat Caves With That Bring a Bit of Imaginative Fantasy to a Feline’s Life

by at on

Green Hut

Ukranian material artist Yuliya Kosata has created a truly imaginative line of cat caves that add a bit of wonderfully surreal fantasy to a feline’s life. Using exaggerated angles and bright colors, these caves bring a bit of Dr. Seuss‘s distinctive style home. The caves and meta cat toys (with accompanying cat caves) are available through the FeltField Etsy Store.

Home decor, cats houses, felted mats for chairs and armchairs, funny mirrors and toys for children, animal bedding. All products are made by hand, with the soul, in order to please you, your children and pets.

Red

Wavy

Blue

Yellow

Cat Toy

via Boing Boing

About these ads


  

A few things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2016 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.