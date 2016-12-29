Colorful Handmade Felt Cat Caves With That Bring a Bit of Imaginative Fantasy to a Feline’s Life

Ukranian material artist Yuliya Kosata has created a truly imaginative line of cat caves that add a bit of wonderfully surreal fantasy to a feline’s life. Using exaggerated angles and bright colors, these caves bring a bit of Dr. Seuss‘s distinctive style home. The caves and meta cat toys (with accompanying cat caves) are available through the FeltField Etsy Store.

Home decor, cats houses, felted mats for chairs and armchairs, funny mirrors and toys for children, animal bedding. All products are made by hand, with the soul, in order to please you, your children and pets.

via Boing Boing