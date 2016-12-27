Laughing Squid

Carrie Fisher (1956-2016), Legendary Actress, Screenwriter, Author, Producer and Hero

photo by Riccardo Ghilardi photographer – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

Carrie Fisher, the legendary author, screenwriter, producer, speaker, hero and actress who most notably portrayed Princess Leia in Star Wars, passed away on at 8:55 AM on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 due to complications from heart failure. She was only 60 years old. Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to People Magazine on behalf of Fisher’s 24-year old daughter Billie Lourd.

It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement reads. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.

Carrie once requested that her obituary read “She drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra”. Consider it done.

RIP Carrie. The force will always be with you.

