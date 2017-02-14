Laughing Squid

An Adorably Educational Vincent Van Gogh Action Figure That Features a Detachable Left Ear

Today Is Art Day, a Canadian art collective who seeks to find new ways to make art history more fun, is raising funds through Kickstarter to create a wonderfully amusing and educational Vincent Van Gogh action figure that features the artist’s likeness and a detachable left ear. Unlike the cuddly plush version of the artist by The Unemployed Philosophers Guild, the figure is made of PVC and is about 5 inches high. Miniature replications of some of his most famous pieces will also be available. The group hopes that this action figure will be the first of a series.

Hopefully, this figure would be the first in a series of many others featuring art history heroes. In our wildest dreams, these figures would be available in all the major museum shops across the globe!

via Design Taxi

