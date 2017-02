A post shared by Vera van Wolferen (@veravanwolferen) on Apr 18, 2016 at 6:50am PDT

In her amazing “Story Objects” series, Dutch materials artist Vera van Wolferen has created a meticulous miniature world made of balsa wood in which each piece indicates a narrative much in the way of a neighborhood, individual stories that are hidden behind a facade, yet still very much related to the whole. Some of van Wolferen’s miniatures are available for purchase through her Etsy store.

