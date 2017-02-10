Laughing Squid

A Vocal Little Dachshund Excitedly Reunites With a Favorite Piggy Toy He Hasn’t Seen in Five Years

An absolutely adorable little dachshund named Finn eagerly jumped for joy when his filmmaker human Kyle presented him with a tiny squeaky pig toy identical to the one that had been his favorite as a puppy. Finn immediately recognized the toy and let out a great big happy sound that he hadn’t made in the nearly five years since he’d seen the toy.

Finn reunites with his favourite toy after nearly 5 years. When he was just a few months old he had a toy pig but destroyed it. He went through a few pigs before we upgraded to more durable toys.

