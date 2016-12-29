A Personified 2016 Stalks a Happy Couple In the Most Terrifying Psychological Thriller of the Year

It’s not a what. It’s a when.
The comedic trio of Brian Huther, Ben Auxier, and Seth Macchi of Friend Dog Studio have created an absolutely brilliant trailer in which a menacingly personified 2016 stalks a happy couple with all sorts of news about death, politics and technology. The film promises to be the most terrifying psychological thriller of the year
– There has to be a pattern.
– There isn’t.
– George Michael, Rickman, Wilder, Prince, Bowie, Ali.
– There’s no pattern!
– Ah! – What happened?
– I tried to call for help and my phone exploded.
– What?
– My phone literally exploded in my hand.
– England just left Europe.
– Why?
– Nobody knows, they just left.
– I feel like I’m going crazy.
We made a trailer for a horror film based on this entire year. Share if it scared you! https://t.co/aSmhCn8FRJ
— Friend Dog Studios (@FriendDogStudio) December 29, 2016
via reddit