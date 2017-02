An absolutely beautiful bulldog named Harry hilariously refuses to fetch, offering bemused looks whenever a ball of any size or type goes by. Except for an inflatable beach ball and that’s only because he can rest his big jowls right on top.

Harry’s human Mike Eckley has had a bunch of fun with Harry’s disdain for fetching, making several films about the subject including, a “Fetch:Hollywood Trailer” and “A Bulldog Story trailer”