Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

What the Kids From ‘Stranger Things’ Look Like in Real Life

by at on

Looper gives us a glimpse at what the amazing cast of kids from Stranger Things look like in real life. They also go into detail explaining what the group of friends enjoy doing, when not on set.

As Halloween 2017 fast approaches, so does the highly anticipated second season of Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer’s addictive blend of Steven Spielberg, Stephen King and 1980s synth. The Easter egg-laden Netflix show became the unexpected hit of 2016 and propelled its young cast members to levels of fame they couldn’t have dreamed of when they answered that first casting call. (read more)

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy