Unsane, An Unnerving Psychological Thriller by Steven Soderbergh Shot Entirely on an iPhone 7 Plus

Bleecker Street released a creepy trailer for Unsane, an unnerving psychological horror-thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh that was shot entirely on an iPhone 7 Plus. The trailer features a young lady, Sawyer Valentini (Claire Foy), who can do nothing other than dwell on the fact that she thinks that she is being stalked. Unsane will creep into select theaters on March 23rd, 2018.
A young woman is involuntarily committed to a mental institution where she is confronted by her greatest fear — but is it real or is it a product of her delusion?