Lara Croft Journeys Into the Unknown in a New Action-Packed Tomb Raider Trailer

Warner Bros. has released the second trailer for Tomb Raider, the upcoming action adventure film directed by Roar Uthaug and based on Crystal Dynamics‘ 2013 video game of the same name. The action-packed trailer follows Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) as she journeys into the unknown to solve her father’s mysterious death. Tomb Raider is set to leap into theaters on March 16th, 2018.
