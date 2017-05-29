Laughing Squid

A Tiny Playable Arcade Cabinet Kit

Tested editor Norman Chan met up with engineer Brandon Farmer of TinyCircuits, an Akron, Ohio open source hardware company, while at Maker Faire 2017 to find out how they made their tiny arcade cabinet kits that actually play games while fitting in the palm of your hand. Brandon explained that he and the team brought the arcades to life by placing a powerful arduino board, memory, and a display screen into a micro laser-cut cabinet. The awesome arcade kit is available to purchase from the TinyCircuits website.

Tiny Arcade Kit TinyCircuits

