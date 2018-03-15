Tiny Finger Hands For Your Finger Hands

Finger Hands are creepy finger puppets shaped like tiny human hands created by the fine folks at Archie McPhee. They have expanded on that idea and dropped a new line of even smaller Finger Hands for Finger Hands, which will also work for action figures. The sets of 10 dark and light skin tone Finger Hands for Finger Hands are available to purchase from Archie McPhee.
I did! Thank you! There is something hypnotic about those hands. pic.twitter.com/kEVAbtINrU
— David Wahl (@zoomar) March 15, 2018
Finger Hands for Finger Hands are here! https://t.co/uMUQZuvyUj pic.twitter.com/6dcRXj2gj3
— David Wahl (@zoomar) March 14, 2018
