A Mute Woman and a Merman Creature’s Love Story Unfolds In the New Trailer For The Shape of Water

Fox Searchlight released the new trailer for The Shape of Water, a Cold War era romance film directed by the great Guillermo del Toro. The thrilling trailer helps unfold the love story between a courageous mute woman and a merman creature. The Shape of Water is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 8th, 2017.

From master story teller, Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER – an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Rounding out the cast are Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones.

