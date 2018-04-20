Laughing Squid

Seven Stuntmen Recreate Epic Fighting Styles Found in Their Five Favorite Video Games

Video Game Stunt Tribute

Seven stuntmen paid tribute to five of their favorite video games by recreating the epic fighting styles found in Assassin’s Creed, Metal Gear Solid, The Witcher, Uncharted, and God of War. Director Micah Moore of Legend of Micah captured footage of stuntman and assistant director Alexander Hashioka-Oatfield, visual effects guru Kevin Kem, Matt Scheib, Ben Aycrigg, Tang Shazam Nguyen, Billy Bussey, and Joshua Mueller throwing down some incredible moves from the digital realm.

