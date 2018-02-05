Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Natalie Portman Plays Eleven and Meets Weird New Super Kids in SNL Stranger Things Parody

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Stranger Things 3

On episode 842 of Saturday Night Live, Natalie Portman played Eleven in a hilarious Stranger Things season 3 parody and, alongside a very excited Mike Wheeler, met a new group of weird super kids in a warehouse. Mike couldn’t help but try for another kiss while all of the super kids were showing off their skills that feature awful side effects.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy