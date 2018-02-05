Natalie Portman Plays Eleven and Meets Weird New Super Kids in SNL Stranger Things Parody

On episode 842 of Saturday Night Live, Natalie Portman played Eleven in a hilarious Stranger Things season 3 parody and, alongside a very excited Mike Wheeler, met a new group of weird super kids in a warehouse. Mike couldn’t help but try for another kiss while all of the super kids were showing off their skills that feature awful side effects.
