Star Wars Chewbacca Bandolier Seat Belt Cover

Zoe Dee of Jigsaw Hearts handmade an awesome Star Wars themed Chewbacca bandolier seat belt cover that will make you feel like Han Solo‘s co-pilot on board the Millennium Falcon. It is available to purchase from the Jigsaw Hearts Etsy shop and Amazon.

These are handmade using faux fur, and high quality marine vinyl trim in alternating light grey and dark grey accents. The back is made of felt with a Velcro closure. Marine Vinyl is an UV resistant fabric that will not lose its color even if sitting in the sun day after day! Each strap is approximately 20 inches and 100% sewn.