Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Performing Stand-Up Comedy Written by Alexa, Siri, Cortana, & Google Home to See Which is Funniest

by at on

Wired released a video where Los Angeles writer, actor, and producer Brent Rose performed stand-up comedy in front of a live audience with jokes written by Alexa, Siri, Cortana, and the Google Home assistant. His mission was to find out which AI gadget was the funniest.

The age of the digital assistant is upon us and as these AI helpers attempt to interface with humans companies like Apple and Google are trying anything to make their interactions more organic. Brent Rose takes Google Assistant, Amazon Echo, Microsoft Cortana and Apple’s Siri out for the ultimate test drive; which AI has the best sense of humor? How will a human audience respond to a stand-up set written entirely by smart gadgets?

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.