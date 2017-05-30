Performing Stand-Up Comedy Written by Alexa, Siri, Cortana, & Google Home to See Which is Funniest

Wired released a video where Los Angeles writer, actor, and producer Brent Rose performed stand-up comedy in front of a live audience with jokes written by Alexa, Siri, Cortana, and the Google Home assistant. His mission was to find out which AI gadget was the funniest.

The age of the digital assistant is upon us and as these AI helpers attempt to interface with humans companies like Apple and Google are trying anything to make their interactions more organic. Brent Rose takes Google Assistant, Amazon Echo, Microsoft Cortana and Apple’s Siri out for the ultimate test drive; which AI has the best sense of humor? How will a human audience respond to a stand-up set written entirely by smart gadgets?