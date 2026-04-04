Inside Shady Maple Smorgasbord, the Largest Family-Owned Buffet in the United States

Food vlogger Shane Uriot, who previously went to pizza places in New England, visited the Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Pennsylvania, in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch country. This family-owned buffet is considered to be the largest in the United States and features amazing food, much of it made by hand.

Today I went behind the scenes at Shady Maple Schmorgasbord in Earl, PA. The Biggest Buffet in America. We got to see how this family run business is able to serve up to 9000 guests a day and how they are able to make high quality food at scale.

Uriot sampled such local delicacies as scrapple, mush and pudding, long john doughnuts, and shoofly pie.

I wanted to focus on things I’ve never tried. So, I grabbed some scrapple, a dish called mush and pudding, and homemade biscuits with chip beef gravy. But, I couldn’t walk past the grill without picking up some eggs benedict and eggs florantine. And then there was the donut and shoefly pie.

He was also given a tour of the smokehouse, which is rarely seen online.

As far as I know, I’m the first YouTuber that’s ever gotten this kind of access. We headed across the street to see where they smoke their own meats and get a look inside their bakery.