Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Young Rebel Soldier Salts the Rim of His Margarita Glass on Crait in a Star Wars: The Last Jedi Parody

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Salt Licker

During a scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a rebel soldier tasted the white substance found on the surface of the small mineral planet Crait and quickly realizes that it was salt. LeeAnna Vamp created a clever parody of the scene where her nephews play rebel soldiers and, after realizing what the planet is covered in, one of them salts the rim of a glass for a tasty margarita drink.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy