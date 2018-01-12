A Young Rebel Soldier Salts the Rim of His Margarita Glass on Crait in a Star Wars: The Last Jedi Parody

During a scene in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a rebel soldier tasted the white substance found on the surface of the small mineral planet Crait and quickly realizes that it was salt. LeeAnna Vamp created a clever parody of the scene where her nephews play rebel soldiers and, after realizing what the planet is covered in, one of them salts the rim of a glass for a tasty margarita drink.
