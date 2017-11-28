Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Robotic 3D Printed Glove That Allows You to Control a Pair of Hands With Two Fingers

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Double-Handed Glove

Federico Ciccarese of Youbionic created the Double Hand, a robotic 3D printed glove that adds two hands to the end of your arm and allows you to control them with only two fingers.

We realize that mankind must grow and evolve. The Tech companies are working to increase our mind. We’re trying to increase our body. We are taking the first steps to build devices that work by supporting our native ability to obtain extraordinary abilities. This is the first wearable robotic devices that will evolve the human race in a something new, to turn the Native Human to Augmented Human. (read more)

A post shared by Federico Ciccarese (@youbionic) on

A post shared by Federico Ciccarese (@youbionic) on

A post shared by Federico Ciccarese (@youbionic) on

A post shared by Federico Ciccarese (@youbionic) on

A post shared by Federico Ciccarese (@youbionic) on

A post shared by Federico Ciccarese (@youbionic) on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy