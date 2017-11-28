A Robotic 3D Printed Glove That Allows You to Control a Pair of Hands With Two Fingers

We realize that mankind must grow and evolve. The Tech companies are working to increase our mind. We’re trying to increase our body. We are taking the first steps to build devices that work by supporting our native ability to obtain extraordinary abilities. This is the first wearable robotic devices that will evolve the human race in a something new, to turn the Native Human to Augmented Human. ( read more )

Federico Ciccarese of Youbionic created the Double Hand , a robotic 3D printed glove that adds two hands to the end of your arm and allows you to control them with only two fingers.

