Robert McIntosh has created “ Muscle-Up ,” a soothing aerial cruise through Muscle Beach in Santa Monica that he captured with his micro quad drone. McIntosh’s footage takes us on a relaxing reverse journey through the beach and obstacles, much like his mesmerizing Venice Beach video, “ Fresh Squeeze .”

