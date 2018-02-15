Laughing Squid

Rally Car Driver Rolls Vehicle Into a Snowbank and Somehow Keeps Going to Finish 2nd Overall

by at on

rally car rolls into a snowbank

Toronto rally driver “Crazy Leo” Urlichich and co-driver Alex Kihurani rolled their vehicle straight into a snowbank at the Rallye Perce-Neige race and, somehow, managed to keep going to finish 2nd overall.

Their team also won most stages in the event, outpacing not only all other Production cars, but even Open Class rally cars. The crash was caused by a setup problem, which caused snap over-steer on corner entries. Before the accident you can see Leo struggling to keep the car straight in braking zones and on turn-ins.

Top level rally cars are very difficult to set up, and ultimate setup is often on a knife-edge; the smallest adjustment can make the car very difficult to handle.

