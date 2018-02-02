KIRO Radio Host Gives Hilarious Play-by-Play of Vandal Trying to Break Into Truck With a Mop

Last night we captured surveillance footage of a vandal trying to break in to one of our employee's vehicles in our parking lot. While the suspect is still at large, we took the liberty to have John Curley give his play-by-play of the incident.

KIRO Radio station in Seattle captured surveillance footage of a vandal, who seemed to be intoxicated, trying to use the end of a mop to break into a truck in their parking lot on the evening of January 31st, 2018. To spice things up a bit, they had radio host John Curley of The Tom and Curley Show give a hilarious play-by-play of the entire incident. According to KIRO Radio , the suspect is still at large.

