KIRO Radio Host Gives Hilarious Play-by-Play of Vandal Trying to Break Into Truck With a Mop

John Curley KIRO

KIRO Radio station in Seattle captured surveillance footage of a vandal, who seemed to be intoxicated, trying to use the end of a mop to break into a truck in their parking lot on the evening of January 31st, 2018. To spice things up a bit, they had radio host John Curley of The Tom and Curley Show give a hilarious play-by-play of the entire incident. According to KIRO Radio, the suspect is still at large.

In an apparent car prowl attempt, an unknown person tried to break windows out of a truck in the KIRO Radio parking lot. In the end, it didn’t turn out well for the car prowler. The prowler also reportedly banged on the radio station’s windows before working on the truck. After he woke up from quite a fall — 17 minutes later — he walked off into the night.

