Larry the Cat Convinces Thoughtful Policeman to Open the Door to 10 Downing Street on a Rainy London Day

Larry the Cat Gets Let Inside 10 Downing by Police Officer

Larry the cat, a rescued feline who’s the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, found himself stuck outside on a cold, rainy day in London. Luckily, a thoughtful policeman was standing nearby and quite mercifully opened the door to let Larry inside the comforting warmth of 10 Downing Street. This heartwarming scene was captured live on television.



