Larry the Cat Convinces Thoughtful Policeman to Open the Door to 10 Downing Street on a Rainy London Day

Larry the cat, a rescued feline who’s the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, found himself stuck outside on a cold, rainy day in London. Luckily, a thoughtful policeman was standing nearby and quite mercifully opened the door to let Larry inside the comforting warmth of 10 Downing Street. This heartwarming scene was captured live on television.
The most British thing you'll see today happened in Downing Street this morning, and it involved @Number10Cat and a thoughtful police officer
— BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 20, 2018
A serious point, if you’ll allow. The policeman stayed outside in the rain when I went into the warm Sometimes their duty is to assist us; sometimes it’s to save our lives. 23 police officers have been killed on duty since I came to No 10. They are missed.https://t.co/VJ1ga7Jl4X
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 20, 2018