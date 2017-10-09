The Original Members of a-Ha Perform a Powerful Acoustic Version of Their 1985 Song ‘Take On Me’

This is the first time in the band’s 30 year history that they have recorded an acoustic album. The set list includes a carefully picked selection of trademark hits, tracks not often performed live and two brand new songs, ‘This Is Our Home’ and ‘A Break In The Clouds’. ..Their Unplugged concert was filmed in Norway, each artist in the series chose a location that held a special meaning to them

