Operator, A Stop-Motion Animated Sci-Fi Horror Web Series About Workers Enslaved by a Parasites

Operator (episode 1 and 2) is a stop-motion animated sci-fi horror web series, created by writer and director Sam Barnett, about an evil corporation that unleashes a plague of bio-mechanical parasites to enslave their workers. Sam is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to help him create episode 3.

I was inspired to make this film by a few things, cordyceps mushrooms which infect and control the minds of ants, causing them to climb up as high as possible so that when the mushroom finally bursts from the ants head the spores are spread as far as possible by the wind. Secondly, “parasitic ideas” – such as ideologies designed by cults or oppressive regimes explicitly to weaken and control the holders of such beliefs, and the callous mechanization of corporate bureaucracy. sprawling bureaucracies in super massive organizations can have so many moving parts and conflicting interests that no human maintains real control.