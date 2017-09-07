Laughing Squid

A Canadian and American Soldier Engage In a Friendly One-On-One Game of Tug of War

Before departing from Camp Atterbury in Indiana back in 2012, Master Corporal John Celestino from the 31 Canadian Brigade Group and an unidentified US National Guard soldier engaged in a friendly, yet very interesting one-on-one game of tug of war.

Canadian and American Soldier Face Off In a Friendly One-On-One Game of Tug of War


