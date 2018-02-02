NFL Football Players Read Savage Mean Tweets About Themselves on Jimmy Kimmel Live

On the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel presented the third NFL edition of pro football players reading savage mean tweets about themselves. Peyton Manning, Rashad Jennings, and Gerald McCoy are only a few of the courageous players who stepped up to get slapped down by people on the internet.
