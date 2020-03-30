Movie Theater Uses Its Marque to Promote Coronavirus Safety Tips Using Cleverly Manipulated Film Titles

Like movie theaters around the world, the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania had to temporiarily shut its doors to the public due to Coronavirus. Theater management let their patrons know of the closure through traditional means, though they wanted to also have a bit of fun with it as well. They used their lighted marquee to cleverly manipulate classic film titles so they would promote tips for keeping themselves and others safe from infection.

The theater is also raising funds to re-open after the quarantines are over.