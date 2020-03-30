Movie Theater Uses Its Marque to Promote Coronavirus Safety Tips Using Cleverly Manipulated Film Titles

Like movie theaters around the world, the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania had to temporiarily shut its doors to the public due to Coronavirus. Theater management let their patrons know of the closure through traditional means, though they wanted to also have a bit of fun with it as well. They used their lighted marquee to cleverly manipulate classic film titles so they would promote tips for keeping themselves and others safe from infection.
The theater is also raising funds to re-open after the quarantines are over.
The expense to an arts organization of a two-week closure is, frankly, staggering. We understand that many other essential nonprofits and businesses are facing identical challenges. The income from daily films and events keeps the theatre going and right now, this income has ceased entirely. That’s where you come in. Volunteers and staff are not only at work fundraising, but they’re also working hard behind the scenes to create some virtual events you can enjoy at home! Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to get information.