Minecraft Redstone Light Up Wall Torch

The Minecraft Redstone Wall Torch, created by the GeeLabs at ThinkGeek, looks like it is straight out of the popular video game and lights up and area with a simple click of a button. You can sit it upright on a flat surface or mount it at an angle on a wall.

Whether you use them for light and basic power or as part of a circuit in a more complex machine, redstone torches are integral to the world of every Minecraft player. Now you can have them be part of your real world in addition to your constructed one with this Minecraft Redstone Light-Up Torch!

Powered by 3 AAA batteries, this foot tall IRL torch stands upright on a flat surface or hangs from a wall and keeps hostile mobs at bay by converting them to adoring mobs who all want a closer look at your fancy torch. At just under a pound, you can carry it with you to light your adventures, too. Unfortunately, we are not currently set up to take a lump of redstone dust and a stick in exchange for this item.