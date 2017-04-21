Lepidoptera Obscuramoth, An Animated Illustration Series of Various Moth and Butterfly Species

Lepidoptera Obscuramoth is a gorgeous series of animated illustrations, created by Finland artist Vladimir Stankovic, featuring various moth and butterfly species. Vladimir shared more from the series on Behance, Flickr, and Instagram. Prints of his imaginative artwork is available to purchase on Etsy and Society6.

We previously wrote about Stankovic’s animated collection of mollusc, insect, and alien species.

Illustrations depicting various moth and butterfly species from the ‘lepidoptera obscura’ order. These “hidden butterflies” dwell in the most inaccessible areas of tropical rain forests and some even have the ability to become invisible, which is the reason of their obscurity from the science books. The illustrations show the stages of their life cycle – from the egg, caterpillar and cocoon form, to the fully-grown specimen.