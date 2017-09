Katana Ice, Delicious Japanese Ice Cream Shaped Like Deadly Samurai Swords

Katana Ice is a delicious Japanese ice cream that is shaped like a deadly samurai sword . According to Asahi Digital , the idea came from a high school student in the city of Seki located in Gifu Prefecture, Japan and are created by a local confectionery chef.

