Katana Ice, Delicious Japanese Ice Cream Shaped Like Deadly Samurai Swords

Katana Ice is a delicious Japanese ice cream that is shaped like a deadly samurai sword. According to Asahi Digital, the idea came from a high school student in the city of Seki located in Gifu Prefecture, Japan and are created by a local confectionery chef.

