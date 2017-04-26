Japanese Restaurant in Cerritos, California Serves Sushi That Delivered by a Speeding Bullet Train

Magic Touch Bullet Train Sushi is a Japanese restaurant in Cerritos, California that allows you to order sushi from a digital tablet and then have it delivered directly to you via a tiny speeding bullet train tray.
via Foodiggity
by Justin Page at on
via Foodiggity
