Japanese Restaurant in Cerritos, California Serves Sushi That Delivered by a Speeding Bullet Train

Magic Touch Bullet Train Sushi is a Japanese restaurant in Cerritos, California that allows you to order sushi from a digital tablet and then have it delivered directly to you via a tiny speeding bullet train tray.

