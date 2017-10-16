Laughing Squid

New York Comic Con Attendee Cosplays as the Actual Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

DC Comics writer Scott Snyder posted a photo from New York Comic Con 2017 of one clever attendee who went dressed up as the actual Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City where the convention is held. The wonderful cosplay popped up in numerous photos, but his or her true identity is still a mystery.

