New York Comic Con Attendee Cosplays as the Actual Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

Best cosplay of the day, the person who went as the Javits Center while in the Javits Center. pic.twitter.com/dqTB1fTEzn

so far my favorite cosplay is this person who is dressed as the javits center pic.twitter.com/qr3L3Cl1wb

