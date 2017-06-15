Magnet Driven Fittings That Allow You To Make Invisible Connections in Materials Using a Drill

The Invis Mx2 by Lamello is a magical set of “contact free, magnet-driven fittings” that allow you to make invisible connections in wood and other composite materials with the use of a MiniMag Mx2 screw bit, specialty connectors, and studs. You can to quickly and easily screw into prepared 12 mm drill holes using a cordless drill. The Invis Mx2 starter kit is available to purchase from Amazon.

Invis Mx is the unique connection that satisfies the highest demands for aesthetics, stability and productivity. With no visible openings, Invis Mx can be quickly detached and reconnected at any time via its magnet drive.

The Invis Mx connectors and studs are quickly and easily screwed into prepared 12 mm drill holes using a cordless drill. The MiniMag is then fixed to the cordless drill and rotated on the surface to close the connection with a clamping force of up to 250 kg per connector.