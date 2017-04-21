Laughing Squid

Infinite Scroll, A Thought-Provoking Animated Short About the Prefabrication of Social Media

London freelance Illustrator Pete Henderson has created “Infinite Scroll,” a thought-provoking animated short that gives us an amusing look at the prefabrication of social media.

music by Heno – “Lapse

via The Awesomer

