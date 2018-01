Doctor Popular has created a wonderful step by step tutorial on how to make your own mini-comics , a guide to printing, cutting and folding a comic into an 8 page zine. The handy paper guide template is available to download and fold from the comfort of your own home. He also posted a video of his friend, 7th grader Audrey talking about her first mini-comic that features an irritating kid in her class.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!