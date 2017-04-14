How to Make a NeverEnding Story Themed Pie

The talented Jessica Leigh Clark-Bojin of Pies Are Awesome demonstrates how to make a yummy and fantastical Neverending Story themed pie in her latest tutorial video. She depicts a scene from the film where Atreyu attempts to pass through the laser-shooting sphinx gate.

Oracles crumbling, bullies prowling, a depressed horse drowning in quicksand, spooky wolf eyes peering out of a deep dark cave… so many big images to lodge in an impressionable seven-year-old brain for one lovable 80s flick! But the single moment that filled me with awe like no other since was hands down that first little glimmer of blue glow from the eyes of the Sphinx Gate… Chills!

Here then, is my homage to one of the greatest “childrens” movies of all time: The Neverending Story.