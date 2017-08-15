How It Should Have Ended created their animated interpretation of how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 should have ended. It features character art and animation work by Daniel Baxter with background artwork by Otis Frampton.

Since it hit theaters we started building this episode. Some HISHE’s take longer than others and this one was one of those longer ones. One because there are so many characters in this movie we had to actually cut out some of our ideas. And Two we were in an extremely busy time over here with babies being born, going to conventions, and then moving HISHE into a new home. But it’s finally here! So please enjoy! This episode was a blast to work on. I’m sorry it couldn’t be 20 minutes long with 5 bonus credits scenes.