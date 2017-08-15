Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Should Have Ended

by at on

How It Should Have Ended created their animated interpretation of how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 should have ended. It features character art and animation work by Daniel Baxter with background artwork by Otis Frampton.

Since it hit theaters we started building this episode. Some HISHE’s take longer than others and this one was one of those longer ones. One because there are so many characters in this movie we had to actually cut out some of our ideas. And Two we were in an extremely busy time over here with babies being born, going to conventions, and then moving HISHE into a new home. But it’s finally here! So please enjoy! This episode was a blast to work on. I’m sorry it couldn’t be 20 minutes long with 5 bonus credits scenes.

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy