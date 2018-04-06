Laughing Squid

What Some of the Scariest Horror Movies Look Like Without Special Effects

Horror Movies Without Special Effects

Looper gives us a look at what some of the scariest horror films look like without special effects. They feature unedited scenes from The Ring, The Conjuring 2, and The Shallows.

Traditionally, horror isn’t a genre that depends on digital trickery. Taking a practical approach is often not only cheaper, but more effective when it comes to unnerving an audience—and horror movies rarely enjoy the freedom of a big budget, especially when the big studios aren’t involved. Advances in technology in recent years have made convincing visual effects far more accessible, however, to the point that even low-budget productions can take advantage. Green screens are now commonplace on horror sets—and if you strip away all the special effects, what you’re left with isn’t very scary at all…

