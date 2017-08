Finnish couple Lauri Vuohensilta and Anni Vuohensilta of the Beyond the Press channel attempted to heat up their hot tub by dropping a 50 pound cylinder of red hot steel into it. With their test, they were able to raise the temperature of the water from 68 degrees Fahrenheit to 76 degrees.

