H.B. is a clever short film, by Gaspar Palacio , that he created for Filmstro & Film Riot ‘s one minute short film competition . The minute-long film follows a man who is dead set on surviving, after hearing a warning siren off in the distance. He ditches his family to stay alive longer in the shelter that he built. Once he enters the shelter, however, he realizes that he made a terrible mistake.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!