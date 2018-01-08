Laughing Squid

Godzilla: Monster Planet, An Action-Packed Godzilla Anime Film Coming to Netflix

by at on

Netflix Japan released an action-packed trailer for Godzilla: Monster Planet, a Japanese anime film featuring Godzilla co-directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita. The futuristic animated movie tells the story about a brave young refugee and his crew returning to Earth, after civilization moved elsewhere in space, to eliminate the monster threat that has been growing and evolving on our planet for the past 20,000 years. Godzilla: Monster Planet will premiere on Netflix worldwide January 17th, 2018 as Godzilla.

