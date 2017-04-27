Engineer Destin Sandlin of Smarter Every Day is back again to demonstrate the insane strength and fragility of glass Prince Rupert’s Drops, which were made by Cal Breed at Orbix Hot Glass, by shooting them with .22 magnum and .38 special bullets. He filmed the entire event in slow motion at 170,000 fps. Last year we about Destin’s previous experiment with slow motion Prince Rupert’s Drops bullet testing.
Glass Prince Rupert’s Drops Being Shot With .22 Magnum and .38 Special Bullets in Slow Motion
Advertisements