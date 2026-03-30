Forgotten Social Media Sites From the 2000s

Weird History looked at what happened to the most popular social media sites of the 2000s that have been forgotten, shut down, or reinvented.

By the early 2000s, the internet had taken over everyday life, reshaping how we communicate, shop, and entertain ourselves. While giants like Google, Facebook, and Amazon rose to power, countless early tech pioneers crashed and burned.

This list includes then-popular sites such as MySpace, Friendster, eBaum’s World, Napster, StumbleUpon, and Digg.

We’re taking a look at the forgotten websites of aughts. Does Anyone remember Friendster?

Forgotten Social Media Early Aughts
The Most Popular Social Media Networks (2003-2022)

The Rise and Fall of Napster

Downloaded, Feature Documentary About the Rise & Fall of Napster
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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