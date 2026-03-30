Forgotten Social Media Sites From the 2000s

Weird History looked at what happened to the most popular social media sites of the 2000s that have been forgotten, shut down, or reinvented.

By the early 2000s, the internet had taken over everyday life, reshaping how we communicate, shop, and entertain ourselves. While giants like Google, Facebook, and Amazon rose to power, countless early tech pioneers crashed and burned.

This list includes then-popular sites such as MySpace, Friendster, eBaum’s World, Napster, StumbleUpon, and Digg.

We’re taking a look at the forgotten websites of aughts. Does Anyone remember Friendster?

Popular Social Media Measurement From 2003-2022

The Rise and Fall of Napster